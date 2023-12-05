SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2023.

Sheldon Anthony Caesar, 27, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Rusty James Lyons, 33, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Jose Mario Bautista, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Charles Dayne Cowart, 44, Welsh: Operating while intoxicated; third offense; hit & run driving; careless operation.

Deandre Joseph Beck, 22, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; bank fraud; attempted first degree murder; attempted possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Shannan Louis Istre, 45, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Kevin Dwayne Edwards, 47, Pearland, TX: Operating while intoxicated; third offense; probation violation.

Brittany Christine Cummings, 27, Bell City: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Jmyrick James Banks, 22, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; violations of registration provisions; switched license plate; driver must be licensed.

Donovan James Scott, 27, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary; two counts of probation violation.

Alexis Mercedes Moak, 23, Dequincy: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm; additional penalty; false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Moree Kristene Carsten, 20, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm; additional penalty; false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Brooke Ann Wofford, 23, Silsbee, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Nicole Yarbrough, 22, Highlands, TX: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas James Pitre, 28, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

