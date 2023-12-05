Sulphur man arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 12

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Dec. 1, a Sulphur man was arrested on sexual abuse charges of a child under 12 that went back to 2018.

Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said detectives received a complaint on Nov. 13 about a man having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

During their investigation, detectives learned Daniel S. Floyd, 38, of Sulphur, had allegedly been sexually abusing the girl on numerous occasions since 2018. It was also learned Floyd made the victim participate in inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations with other men on a website.

Floyd was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Dec. 1 and charged with four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and two counts of sexual battery.

His bond is set at $4 million.

