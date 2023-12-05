‘No One Left Behind:’ Lake Charles nonprofit hosting free meal event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Holy Ground Outreach Ministry, a nonprofit organization based in the Lake Area, is hosting a free meal event for anyone in the community to attend.

The “No One Left Behind” event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3007 Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles.

Barbers, beauticians, and community care providers will be among the many resources available for anyone in need.

For more information, CLICK HERE, or contact Holy Ground Outreach Ministry at 337-426-0705.

