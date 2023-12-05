Mississippi inmate on the run dropped off at La./Texas state line, captured in Port Arthur

Ryan Young, 28, escaped custody in Mississippi on Wednesday, Nov. 29, during a transport from a court hearing back to prison. After traveling through Louisiana, Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday, Dec. 4. (KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An escaped inmate out of Meridian, Mississippi, led multiple law enforcement agencies on a five-day chase across three states before being caught in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.

Ryan Young, 28, escaped custody on Wednesday, Nov. 29, during a transport from a court hearing back to prison.

Young is serving a 40-year sentence after being convicted in 2015 of vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sometime between Wednesday and Saturday, Dec. 2, Young stole a vehicle in Mississippi.

Young was spotted driving the vehicle in Baton Rouge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Young crashed the vehicle off U.S. 190.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said that’s when Young jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

The Angola Chase Team joined in on the foot pursuit with dogs that followed a trail for several miles until they lost Young, ending the chase for Saturday.

But the chase picked up on Sunday when a resident called saying they spotted Young hiding out in an abandoned trailer in Iberville Parish.

The dogs were brought out again but led to Bayou Grosse Tete where Young must have gotten into the water, throwing off his scent, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Young stole a van in Iberville and headed west to Calcasieu.

That van ran out of gas near the Calcasieu/Cameron Parish line so back on foot Young went.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office said Young was in Hackberry trying to hitch a ride on Monday morning when deputies were called out and picked him up.

When Young was brought back to the Sheriff’s Office, he provided deputies with a false name, age and address.

At the time deputies were unable to confirm his information because their state database computers were down, they said.

Deputies said to their knowledge Young wasn’t doing anything wrong when they picked him up - just walking down the road.

Since Cameron had no probable cause and there was no crime witnessed, they agreed to drive Young to Texas since that’s where he told them he was headed.

Deputies dropped Young off at the Louisiana/Texas state line.

It was only after that that the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iberville asking if they had a man named Ryan Young in their custody. Cameron was able to identify and confirm that the man they dropped off in Texas was in fact the escaped inmate.

Young was spotted at a gas station later Monday in Port Arthur, Texas, where he was captured with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said they were told this was Young’s fourth time escaping custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Additional charges are pending.

