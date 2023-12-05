McNeese Men’s Basketball Ranked 30th in First NET Rankings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are off to their best offensive start in history as they rank 34th in the country in offensive efficiency and rank number two in the entire nation in turnovers per game.

Head Coach Will Wade has had plenty of good teams over the years, but he made it clear that he doesn’t believe he’s seen one of his teams take care of the ball at the rate that they are.

“The bedrock of good offenses are the ones that don’t turn the ball over I mean simplistically speaking if you can shoot it before you turn it over, you’re going to have a pretty good offense, like numerically you’re just going to have a good offense and so my main goal for every game is 12 or fewer turnovers, and we’ve come close to that, we’ve had 10 and 11 a couple of times, but we’ve never crossed that line,” said Coach Wade. “This is the first time through nine games, we’ve had less than 12 turnovers every game and that’s been impressive, and that’s why we’re the 46th ranked offense in the country and it’s not like we’re just playing at a warp speed, it’s because we’re efficient and we don’t turn the ball over when we get a shot on the basket.”

A big reason for that efficient start has been the team’s veteran guard play, and no one has been better at protecting the ball this season for the Cowboys than point guard Omar Cooper as he currently has over a 3/1 turnover ratio this season.

“I love Cooper he’s maybe the most prepared player we have, he watches all sorts of film, he texts me all the time about stuff he understands, he reads, he understands where the ball needs to go, he understands where the ball needs to go and the other thing is he’s happy to make other guys happy about passing the ball, most times I got four other guys out there who want to shoot it every time they touch it right, so you want guys like Cooper who is happy by making other guys happy,” said Wade. “I think he has been tremendous; he does everything you would want him to do and he’s mature, which is exactly how you want somebody to go about it and our team respects him as a really good player for our team and what we got going on.”

Another huge thing that happened this week was the release of the first NET rankings, which is a rankings system that compiles a team’s strength of schedule, efficiency, and strength of wins. In the rankings the Cowboys are slotted in as the No. 30 team in the country, ranking them over teams like perennial powerhouses in Duke and Gonzaga.

“You look at the components of it, you know we’ve hit all of the components, so it’s not surprising based on that but 30 is high, don’t get me wrong that is good and surprising, but based on the components of how it all works and how we’ve played and if you look we beat Texas State by 11, we beat Martin by 11, we beat VCU by 11 and we beat, and UAB by 21, so we get full value for each of those four Division One wins,” said Wade.

The Cowboys will look to continue their Non-Conference winning streak with a game on Tuesday against the Mississippi College for Women, before Will Wade officially makes his return to the bench on December 13th when McNeese is set to host Southern Miss at the Legacy Center.

For the full press conference from Monday click below.

