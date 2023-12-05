50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Board of Education discusses changes to graduation appeals policy

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today in Baton Rouge, members of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education held a meeting to discuss the graduation appeals policy.

Last Wednesday, president Holly Boffy issued an emergency declaration placing the new appeals policy into effect immediately, instead of Dec. 20, the original implementation date.

Boffy announced today that she will withdraw the emergency rule that was announced last week. She said that on Dec. 20, the board will implement the new appeals policy that will give graduating seniors a chance to earn their diploma without passing standardized tests.

BESE District Seven-Elect Kevin Berken weighed in on the meeting.

“What started out as a possible good thing, morphed into something that’s across the board - you can appeal if you don’t pass the LEAP test, and the LEAP test is a very low bar in order to graduate,” said Berken.

A house education committee rejected the vote in October, fearing that graduating students would be underprepared. After this decision, Gov. John Bel Edwards overturned the panel’s rejection.

Boffy said necessary coursework must still be completed and a portfolio must be presented that shows intelligence through practical experience.

“The diploma has to mean something. In my opinion and where I am, the standards need to be raised, but this is not where this began, it began for those who are coming here and cannot speak English,” said Berken.

The proposal was approved with a 6-5 vote in June and has caused much controversy between education officials around the state.

“My position is, and where I want to start, as the new BESE board member, I wanna start in Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade. If you can’t read, you can’t succeed,” said Berken.

The initiative is called EXCELL, or Expanded Criteria for Every Learner in Louisiana.

Louisiana is one of eight states within the country that require standardized tests - and the only one that doesn’t offer an appeal process.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Louisiana Board of Education meets to discuss graduation appeals policy
Louisiana Board of Education meets to discuss graduation appeals policy
cppj drones
Drones will soon help control mosquitos in Calcasieu Parish
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool for the next few days, storms possible this weekend
cppj drones
cpjj drone
Lake Charles Event Center to move to electronic payment system only
Lake Charles Event Center to move to electronic payment system only