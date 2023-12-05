Louisiana Board of Education discusses changes to graduation appeals policy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today in Baton Rouge, members of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education held a meeting to discuss the graduation appeals policy.

Last Wednesday, president Holly Boffy issued an emergency declaration placing the new appeals policy into effect immediately, instead of Dec. 20, the original implementation date.

Boffy announced today that she will withdraw the emergency rule that was announced last week. She said that on Dec. 20, the board will implement the new appeals policy that will give graduating seniors a chance to earn their diploma without passing standardized tests.

BESE District Seven-Elect Kevin Berken weighed in on the meeting.

“What started out as a possible good thing, morphed into something that’s across the board - you can appeal if you don’t pass the LEAP test, and the LEAP test is a very low bar in order to graduate,” said Berken.

A house education committee rejected the vote in October, fearing that graduating students would be underprepared. After this decision, Gov. John Bel Edwards overturned the panel’s rejection.

Boffy said necessary coursework must still be completed and a portfolio must be presented that shows intelligence through practical experience.

“The diploma has to mean something. In my opinion and where I am, the standards need to be raised, but this is not where this began, it began for those who are coming here and cannot speak English,” said Berken.

The proposal was approved with a 6-5 vote in June and has caused much controversy between education officials around the state.

“My position is, and where I want to start, as the new BESE board member, I wanna start in Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade. If you can’t read, you can’t succeed,” said Berken.

The initiative is called EXCELL, or Expanded Criteria for Every Learner in Louisiana.

Louisiana is one of eight states within the country that require standardized tests - and the only one that doesn’t offer an appeal process.

