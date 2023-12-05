Lake Charles Orchestra hosts 82nd Annual Messiah Concert

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Messiah chorus is back at the Bulber Auditorium for a grand performance.

This year marks their 82nd hosting. The performance was dedicated to Hazel Mickey Laborde, who dedicated her time to the chorus and orchestra until she no longer could.

The Messiah performance blends the voices of the Lake Area with the spirit of Christmas and acts as a way to kick off the holiday season.

The seasonal tradition is one of the oldest in the Southwest Louisiana area.

The long-standing tradition was initiated in 1940 by Dr. Francis G. Bulber at the then John McNeese Junior College.

The orchestra and choir have performed through many hurricane years, and have only missed one performance and that was due to COVID.

