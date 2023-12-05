Lake Arthur updating trash pickup schedule

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur is updating its trash pickup schedule for the foreseeable future.

This week, beginning Thursday, commercial cans and the section of town from Highway 26 East will be picked up. All other residential cans will be picked up on Friday.

Beginning the week of Dec. 11, residential and commercial cans on Arthur Ave. and to the west will be picked up on Tuesday. Cans between Arthur Ave. and Highway 26 will be picked up Wednesday, and cans on Highway 26 and all streets east will be picked up Thursday.

