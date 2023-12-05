50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Arthur updating trash pickup schedule

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur is updating its trash pickup schedule for the foreseeable future.

Lake Arthur updating trash pickup schedule
Lake Arthur updating trash pickup schedule(Town of Lake Arthur)

This week, beginning Thursday, commercial cans and the section of town from Highway 26 East will be picked up. All other residential cans will be picked up on Friday.

Beginning the week of Dec. 11, residential and commercial cans on Arthur Ave. and to the west will be picked up on Tuesday. Cans between Arthur Ave. and Highway 26 will be picked up Wednesday, and cans on Highway 26 and all streets east will be picked up Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KPLC’s Barry Lowin discusses acting, next stage in journalism career
KTTC
Convicted sex offender arrested for being at Calcasieu school event
Barry Lowin does some of the physical acting in the hit TV show 'The Mandalorian' on Disney Plus.
KPLC’s Barry Lowin discusses acting, next stage in journalism career
State Police: Man involved in fight on I-10 struck, killed by vehicle
State Police: Man involved in fight on I-10 struck, killed by vehicle