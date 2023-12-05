50/50 Thursdays
Angel Tree and collection box locations(KPLC)
By Mari Wilson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -

KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree are now collections donations for this year’s program.

If you would like to donate a toy for a boy or girl up to 12 years of age, there are a few ways to help!

Pick a child from the Angel Trees at Wal Mart, Sam’s Club or Best Buy. Pick a boy or girl from the tree and you’ll get their wish list and clothing sizes.

Drop a new, unwrapped toy into any of the KPLC’s Community Christmas collection boxes at Wal Mart, Sam’s Club or Best Buy.

Popular gifts this year include Roblox, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, Fortnite, Marvel, tablets, dolls, sports equipment, craft supplies and learning games

Send in a monetary donation and we’ll do the shopping for you! Make out your check to

KPLC’s Community Christmas

320 Division Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Monetary donations will be used to purchase gifts and grocery cards.

Our program is filled for this year, we are unable to take any more applications at this time.

