‘It’s a disgrace’: Residents near Contraband Bayou upset at litter problem

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some residents are upset that trash is cluttering Contraband Bayou behind their homes.

It’s a problem they said has been going on well before the 2020 hurricanes, and a problem they want to see addressed.

It can be a beautiful sight but if you look too close you’ll see the many things that litter the bayou.

“Cans and drywall and instillation, ice chest, garbage bags from grocery stores, empty bottles, empty beer cans. Things get stuck in the trees. When the water really rises, they’re up in our yard,” Juliet Emerson said. ”

Emerson has lived on the bayou in Lake Charles for over 20 years. She told 7NEWS that trash has always been a problem.

One of her neighbors said the litter that’s basically in their backyards has been something that’s bothered him for many years too.

“It’s a disgrace,” he said. “I paid a lot of money for this house. I bought it because I wanted to bring people over and have social activities in the yard, but it’s so embarrassing that I don’t bring anyone over here because you might walk out and see a couch in the bayou one day.”

This neighbor said he wants to see the Gravity Drainage district do more in efforts to keep the bayou clean.

“I would like to see a trash mitigation system put in,” he said. “I talked about one trash collection system with boom lines that go out to each side that collects any trash that floats towards it.”

So how does the trash get there in the first place? Emerson said she believes that people are ultimately to blame.

“It’s just a reflection, a negative reflection on our community to have all this garbage floating around in our waterways,” she said. “If people have more respect for that and put trash in trashcans and put it in your trash dumpster, that would be really great and alleviate so much of this.”

7NEWS reached out to the Gravity Drainage District and has not yet heard back.

