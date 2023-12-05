50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Heavy police presence off Hwy. 394 in Beauregard Parish

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed they searched for a suspect on foot off Hwy. 394 near Vacation Lane earlier this afternoon.

Viewers report a heavy police presence in the area Tuesday around 1 p.m., and Sheriff Mark Herford said the sheriff’s office was looking for a suspect, although he would not release the identity of the suspect.

Sheriff Herford said though they did not locate the suspect, another person was arrested in connection with the crime.

More information will be available later, so check back for the latest update.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

SUSPECT WANTED GENERIC
Man wanted for stealing game cameras in Leesville
Man wanted for stealing game cameras in Leesville
Man wanted for stealing game cameras in Leesville
‘No One Left Behind:’ Lake Charles nonprofit hosting free meal event
‘No One Left Behind:’ Lake Charles nonprofit hosting free meal event
Ryan Young, 28, escaped custody in Mississippi on Wednesday, Nov. 29, during a transport from...
Mississippi inmate on the run dropped off at La./Texas state line, captured in Port Arthur