Heavy police presence off Hwy. 394 in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed they searched for a suspect on foot off Hwy. 394 near Vacation Lane earlier this afternoon.

Viewers report a heavy police presence in the area Tuesday around 1 p.m., and Sheriff Mark Herford said the sheriff’s office was looking for a suspect, although he would not release the identity of the suspect.

Sheriff Herford said though they did not locate the suspect, another person was arrested in connection with the crime.

More information will be available later, so check back for the latest update.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.