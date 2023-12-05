First Alert Forecast: Quiet and cool weather remains in place, watching the weekend for a chance at some storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although cloud cover continues to skim the area, calm conditions remain in place across Southwest Louisiana.

Tuesday will be continuing our nice weather trend with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. A cool start and calm winds might have been enough to put frost on the ground in a few places, but like Monday some sunshine will still be around to warm us up relatively quickly. High thin clouds mixed with sunshine continue to stream over at least half of our area, but everyone should still be able to warm into the mid to upper 60s. Expected more shade for southeastern parishes, and mainly sun for those off to the northwest with a little more coverage than we saw yesterday.

Cloud cover hanging around won't stop afternoon temps from reaching the upper 60's (KPLC)

The cool mornings will continue for the next several days, and Thursday morning will likely be the coldest with widespread frost possible at least as far south as I-10. A few spots could still see frost Wednesday morning; mainly north of US Highway 190. If you have been protecting outdoor plants you may want to plan to do so again.

Despite having the coolest morning, a warming trend will begin Thursday as high pressure moves off to the east and southerly winds return. We should reach the 70s for highs by Friday along with morning lows only dropping into the 50s.

Quiet weather continues through Thursday (KPLC)

Models continue to lean into a strong cold front sweeping through Southwest Louisiana on Saturday and this will bring a chance of rain and possibly even some strong to severe thunderstorms. It is far too early to get into the specifics on timing or locations, that will come later this week when more computer models can forecast for that time period. But for now it does look like we could see some severe storms somewhere near our area Saturday, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Rain chances pick up this weekend (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures on Sunday and continuing well into next week. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by early next week, which means yet another round of frost will be likely for those of you looking out for your plants.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.