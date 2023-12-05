First Alert Forecast: Cool weather continues for a few more days, storms likely Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another cool night across Southwest Louisiana with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s by Wednesday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The weather through Thursday looks nice with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s each day along with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday morning will likely be the coldest with widespread frost possible at least as far south as I-10. If you have been protecting outdoor plants you may want to plan to do so again.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A warming trend will begin Thursday as high pressure moves off to the east and southerly winds return. We should reach the 70s for highs by Friday along with morning lows only dropping into the 50s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A strong cold front will sweep through Southwest Louisiana on Saturday and this will bring a chance of rain and possibly even some strong to severe thunderstorms. It is far too early to get into the specifics on timing or locations, that will come later this week when more of the computer models can forecast for that time period. But for now it does look like we could see some severe storms somewhere near our area Saturday, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures on Sunday and continuing well into next week. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by early next week; that also means yet another round of frost will be likely.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.