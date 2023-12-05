Drones will soon help control mosquitos in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re in December, but the battle against mosquitos in the area rages on. For folks in Calcasieu Parish, the fight against these nuisances is improving with new gear.

The parish has new drones that will spray areas that aren’t as accessible by plane or truck.

“We are hoping to use it like for rec fields, like special events, like Movies Under the Stars, or different events like that, and we hope to also use it to larvicide wood lots or places where we can’t get to by hand or truck or whatever,” said Calcasieu Mosquitos and Rodent Control Operations Manager Scott Harrington.

Harrington said they are always looking for the latest and greatest ideas and technology to improve and enhance control methods. He said the spray drones are the latest thing across the nation.

“The user can actually draw a spray block and so then you’ll deploy the drone and it actually flies just that block, it does autonomous flying, so it’ll come, it’ll spray for a while and say hey, I need more chemical, I need new batteries. It’ll fly back to the pilot and they’ll put new batteries, more chemicals. It’ll take off and go back to where it left off from,” Harrington said.

Currently the department has two pilots who can operate the drone. They took inhouse training with the vendor the drone was purchased from, Leading Edge Associate, and took their FAA certification to get their 107.

“Which allows a person to fly a spray drone. They are also studying right now to get their Department of Agriculture certification, that’s kind of like an aerial pilot, so they can spray in the air with the drone,” Harrington said.

Now, if you are worried about a drone spraying for mosquitos directly over your home, don’t! Harrington said if the drone is used in a neighborhood, it will only be in those hard-to-get areas.

“If you think about there’s different ditches and things behind houses that we can’t get to and possibly this drone can treat some of that,” Harrington said.

You can hopefully expect to see the use of the drone sometime this spring.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.