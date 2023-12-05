Convicted sex offender arrested for being at Calcasieu school event

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A convicted sex offender from Sulphur was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies for attending a school event at a Calcasieu Parish high school on Nov. 28.

On Nov. 30, Michael J. Newman, Sr. of Sulphur was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful presence of a sex offender, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. His bond is set at $70,000.

During the investigation, it was also discovered Newman had been at another location, that is within 1,000 feet of a daycare and a school, again putting him in violation of his sex offender registration requirements, Vincent said.

Newman was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2000 in Bell County, Texas, Vincent said. Due to the charge and age of the victim, he is restricted from being within 1,000 feet of any protected area, such as a school, daycare, park, playground, or library.

