50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Convicted sex offender arrested for being at Calcasieu school event

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A convicted sex offender from Sulphur was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies for attending a school event at a Calcasieu Parish high school on Nov. 28.

On Nov. 30, Michael J. Newman, Sr. of Sulphur was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful presence of a sex offender, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. His bond is set at $70,000.

During the investigation, it was also discovered Newman had been at another location, that is within 1,000 feet of a daycare and a school, again putting him in violation of his sex offender registration requirements, Vincent said.

Newman was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2000 in Bell County, Texas, Vincent said. Due to the charge and age of the victim, he is restricted from being within 1,000 feet of any protected area, such as a school, daycare, park, playground, or library.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Barry Lowin does some of the physical acting in the hit TV show 'The Mandalorian' on Disney Plus.
KPLC’s Barry Lowin discusses acting, next stage in journalism career
State Police: Man involved in fight on I-10 struck, killed by vehicle
State Police: Man involved in fight on I-10 struck, killed by vehicle
Lake Charles Orchestra hosts 82nd Annual Messiah Concert
Lake Charles Orchestra hosts 82nd Annual Messiah Concert
Louisiana Board of Education meets to discuss graduation appeals policy
Louisiana Board of Education discusses changes to graduation appeals policy