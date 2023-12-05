City of Lake Charles to update zoning map and land use policies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is looking to update its zoning maps and land use policies and is asking for public input on the matter.

Director of Planning and Development, Doug Burguieres, said the city is targeting land around the I-10 corridor and other areas that have undergone major expansion like Lake Street and Country Club Road, while also trying to prevent potential impacts to residential neighborhoods.

This would be the first update since the 90s.

“You have some businesses in residential zones, so this will teak that and make those adjustments,” Burguieres said. “You have a lot of areas where the road classification has changed, going from a two-lane road to a five-lane road.”

The city also plans to tweak its land use policies.

“Instead of going through a complete rezoning process on a parcel-by-parcel basis, this would allow them to make an application for what we call an additional use permit that really focuses on the uses of the property, rather than changing the underlying zoning,” Burguieres said.

Burguieres said aside from a much needed update, the changes encourage growth for the city.

“This is getting ahead of what we want the city to look like in the future, “Burguieres said. “This allows us to move forward and plan appropriately for those things that are going to happen on vacant property in the future.”

Once public input is taken, the planning commission will review the changes, which will then be voted on by the commission this month and final action will taken by the city council in January.

The city has meetings planned for the community to attend to hear about the potential changes and provide input:

Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Bellard Recreation Center (2808 Hillcrest Dr.)

Thursday, December 7, 2023, College Oaks Recreation Center (3518 Ernest St.)

The following meetings are scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Beginning December 11, a copy of the planned updates will be available for public view on the 7th Floor of City Hall, 326 Pujo St., online at www.cityoflakecharles.com/zoning and at each of the following public library branches: Central Library (301 W. Claude St.), Carnegie Memorial Library (411 Pujo St.) and Epps Memorial Library (1200 N. Martin Luther King Hwy.).

