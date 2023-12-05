Body of missing boater found in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The body of a man who vanished while boating on the Mermentau River has been found.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, did not return home from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Since then, family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies had been searching the river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Iguess’ body was found near where investigators believe he fell out of the boat.

On the evening he disappeared, nearby surveillance cameras showed his boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles, according to investigators.

Iguess was a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department.

