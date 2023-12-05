50/50 Thursdays
Body of missing boater found in Cameron Parish

Previous coverage of the search from Nov. 30.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The body of a man who vanished while boating on the Mermentau River has been found.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, did not return home from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Since then, family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies had been searching the river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Iguess’ body was found near where investigators believe he fell out of the boat.

On the evening he disappeared, nearby surveillance cameras showed his boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles, according to investigators.

Iguess was a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department.

