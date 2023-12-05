50/50 Thursdays
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - Don’t forget to check your lottery ticket – you could be missing out on millions of dollars!

State lottery officials say the Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

If no one claims the prize by Dec. 11, 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

