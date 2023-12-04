Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KPLC) - A woman wanted on rape and human trafficking charges in Calcasieu Parish was arrested in Texas this weekend.

Alejandra Ibarra, 31, and Gustavo Ramblas, 46, are accused of sexually abusing a child between 2021 and April 2023. Ramblas was arrested on unrelated charges in November and has since been extradited to Lake Charles, but Ibarra remained on the run.

Ibarra was booked into jail Saturday in Harris County, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects face charges of first-degree rape, cruelty to juveniles and human trafficking for sexual purposes. Bond for both suspects was set at $2,150,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.