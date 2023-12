DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder announced a system-wide water outage was scheduled to start at 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 4.

The outage is necessary in order for workers to repair a leak.

Following the repair and service restoration, there will be a system-wide boil advisory in place until rescinded.

