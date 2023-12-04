50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 3, 2023.

Patrick Joseph Thibodeaux, 56, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Amber Nichole Murray, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury.

April Lashan Sterling, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Edith Eva Lavergne, 43, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; two counts of prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; exceptions; penalties; direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Michael Adam Mathis, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Bryce Mitchell Menard, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense.

Eileenann Large, 42, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); obstruction public passage; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; exceptions; penalties; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

James Alan Mueller, 61, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2023
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle
Partly cloudy skies will let in enough sun for us to reach the mid 60's this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler weather moving in to start the week
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking Rachel Lequeux, of Singer.
Beauregard sheriff releases welfare concern for Singer woman