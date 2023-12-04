SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 3, 2023.

Patrick Joseph Thibodeaux, 56, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Amber Nichole Murray, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury.

April Lashan Sterling, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Edith Eva Lavergne, 43, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; two counts of prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; exceptions; penalties; direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Michael Adam Mathis, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Bryce Mitchell Menard, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense.

Eileenann Large, 42, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); obstruction public passage; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; exceptions; penalties; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

James Alan Mueller, 61, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.

