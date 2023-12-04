50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Dec. 2.

  • Maria Kristina Villegas, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3); criminal trespass; identity theft of $1,000 or more; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
  • Donovan Matthew Mckay, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; contempt of court.
  • Johnathan Freeman, 36, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
  • Alfred Jawanza Williams, 41, Ellenwood, Georgia: Schedule I possession with intent.
  • Agustin Rodriguez, 46, Haleah, Florida: Probation violation.
  • Randy Joe Smith, 63, Starks: Contempt of court (7).
  • Carl Dale Miller Jr., 36, Sulphur: Criminal conspiracy; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; organized retail theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
  • Tamara Shadel Lebron, 32, no address: Out-of-state detainer.

