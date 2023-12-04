State Police: Man involved in fight on I-10 struck, killed by vehicle

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man involved in a fight on I-10 west of Crowley this morning was struck and killed, Louisiana State Police said.

A vehicle was traveling westbound around 3 a.m. when two of the occupants became involved in a physical altercation, according to Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen, spokesman for Troop I.

The driver stopped at the vehicle on the shoulder, at which point the driver and the rear passenger, David Valladares, 44, of San Benito, Texas, exited the vehicle and became involved in a second altercation, according to Gossen.

“At some point during the second altercation, Valladares was struck by a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am while in the middle of the right westbound travel lane,” Gossen said. Valladares was then hit again, by a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver of the Pontiac

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.