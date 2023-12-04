Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office responded to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Monday morning after a body was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said it is believed the person overdosed. Deputies investigated, but it is not believed to be a crime.

The person who brought the body stayed at the hospital, she said.

Hospital officials say the hospital is operating normally, but visitors are asked to enter through the admitting entrance.

