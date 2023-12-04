50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was brought to ER by private transportation.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office responded to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Monday morning after a body was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said it is believed the person overdosed. Deputies investigated, but it is not believed to be a crime.

The person who brought the body stayed at the hospital, she said.

Hospital officials say the hospital is operating normally, but visitors are asked to enter through the admitting entrance.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies will let in enough sun for us to reach the mid 60's this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler weather moving in to start the week
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking Rachel Lequeux, of Singer.
Beauregard sheriff releases welfare concern for Singer woman
Kiwanis Christmas Parade in Sulphur
Welsh Christmas parade.
Annual Miracle on South Street happens in Welsh