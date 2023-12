JOHNSON BAYOU, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op has an outage scheduled at the Johnson Bayou Substation on Tuesday, Dec. 5, starting at 9 a.m.

The outage is predicted to last around 5 hours, and it is necessary for equipment upgrades and maintenance.

The areas affected include all of Johnson Bayou and Holly Beach.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.