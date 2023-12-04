50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist

Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The other three finalists are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels put together a record-breaking season, leading the nation in total offense (412.2 yards per game), touchdown passes (40), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).

Daniels also is a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, and already has won the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is an annual award given to the nation’s top quarterback who shows great all-around traits on and off the field.

Daniels becomes LSU’s third Heisman Trophy finalist in somewhat recent history, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

Daniels, a native of San Bernadino, Calif., is hoping to become LSU’s third Heisman winner. He would follow Burrow and running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

The 89th Heisman Trophy winner will be announced next Saturday night (Dec. 9) in a ceremony that will be televised on ESPN.

WAFB’s Sports Director Jacques Doucet will be there this weekend with live reports on the Heisman winner.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

From left, quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. of No. 2 Washington and Quinn Ewers of No. 3 Texas...
Texas, Washington to play in New Orleans; Michigan, Alabama also make college football playoffs
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida...
Jayden Daniels is a heavy betting favorite to win Heisman Trophy
McNeese Football Launches Investigation into Leaked Videos and Game Plans
McNeese Football Launches Investigation into Leaked Videos and Game Plans
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
LSU won 34-7.
McNeese Football to play at LSU in 2026 and 2029