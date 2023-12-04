Local attorneys to be featured on A&E TV show

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two local attorneys will be featured on an episode of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” as part of A&E’s “Crime & Investigation” series, which will air Dec. 7.

Adam Johnson, of The Johnson Firm, and Brent Hawkins, of The Hawkins Law Group, will help tell the story of Brandon Perkins, of Eunice, who was arrested for a shooting that took place on a Piney Woods Trail Ride in Evangeline Parish.

“Accused: Guilty or Innocent” is filmed solely from the perspective of the defendant.

Johnson and Hawkins were shadowed by a team from Great Britain as the March 2023, seven-day trial took place. Filming took place over the course of eight weeks and was held in Ville Platte.

