Lake Charles Event Center to move to electronic payment system only

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beginning Jan. 1, the Lake Charles Event Center will transition to an electronic payment system for its box office and food and beverage operations.

Cash will no longer be accepted for transactions at the Event Center.

The contactless payment system is part of a continued effort of the City to create a more streamlined operation, allowing customers to pay using Apple, Google and Samsung Pay, credit and debit cards.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.