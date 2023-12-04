50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Event Center to move to electronic payment system only

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beginning Jan. 1, the Lake Charles Event Center will transition to an electronic payment system for its box office and food and beverage operations.

Cash will no longer be accepted for transactions at the Event Center.

The contactless payment system is part of a continued effort of the City to create a more streamlined operation, allowing customers to pay using Apple, Google and Samsung Pay, credit and debit cards.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

State Police: Man involved in fight on I-10 struck, killed by vehicle
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Shooting on W. McNeese Street
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle