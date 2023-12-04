50/50 Thursdays
Jennings man accused of punching, biting deputies while being arrested

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Two Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies were allegedly assaulted while arresting a Jennings man accused of shooting guns in the area of Monger Road and Farm Supply Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene on Sunday, Dec. 3, at approximately 7:30 a.m. They located three individuals, one being 19-year-old Kaleb Istre.

While being arrested, Istre punched one deputy in the head and bit the arm of another to resist, JDPSO said. Deputies were able to restrain Istre and place him under arrest.

The deputy who was bitten was treated at a local hospital and released.

Istre was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. He is charged with two counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, and one count of battery of a police officer, aggravated battery of a police officer, hunting or discharging of firearms when prohibited, and violation of protective orders.

In September 2023, Istre was arrested by the Jennings Police Department at a residence for allegedly charging at a victim with a machete.

A bond has not been set.

The two other individuals were not arrested, JDPSO said.

