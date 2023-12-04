50/50 Thursdays
Hydrant testing may cause discolored water in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur residents may have discolored tap water as the Sulphur Fire Department tests and inspects the city’s fire hydrants throughout the month.

This annual testing is essential to maintain the department’s fire rating and ensure hydrants are operating efficiently, according to city officials. The testing also monitors the health of the city’s water system, identifies weak areas, stirs up materials that settle in hydrants and cleans out water lines.

City officials said residents with discolored water should run it until is clear before drinking or washing clothes. It should clear in around five minutes. If the discoloration remains, wait an hour and try again.

