First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler weather moving in to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A busy weekend of weather has quieted down in Southwest Louisiana, with conditions expected to remain calm for the next several days.

A weak cold front is set to swing through the region early Monday. We’re not expecting rain along it, so you won’t really notice its’ passage aside from winds shifting more to out of the northwest. Cooler and drier air will steadily filter in behind it and last through at least Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will still be streaming over half the area, with northwestern parishes expected to see more sun. Regardless, highs should still reach into the mid 60′s for the day, close to 70° for some. In general, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful day as the drier air moves in.

Partly cloudy skies will let in enough sun for us to reach the mid 60's this afternoon (KPLC)

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will stay in the mid 60′s, and lows should fall into the low 40′s away from the coast starting Monday night. Areas north of the interstate may see temperatures as low as the upper 30′s should enough clouds clear out.

Cooler and dry weather will stay in place for the next several days (KPLC)

It will take until later in the week to see a change back to warmer and slightly more humid weather. By Thursday, high pressure should slide to our east again, sending southerly winds back in place. Highs by Friday are likely to rebound into the upper 60′s to low 70′s but aren’t expected to surge particularly hot.

Rain chances pick up again near the weekend as we eye another system (KPLC)

Long range models continue to hint at a stronger system sometime or cold front next weekend. This would provide the next chance to see rain, and potentially well-below normal temperatures for a few days after that. We’ll be keeping an eye on how this develops as we get closer.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

