BESE withdraws emergency ruling, says it will finalize appeal at end of year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Dr. Holly Boffy withdrew her Nov. 29 emergency ruling that would have immediately put into effect an appeals process for high school seniors who do not meet standardized test score requirements for graduation.

The Expanded Criteria for Every Learner in Louisiana (EXCELL) appeals process was announced in June 2023 and has gone through months of public engagement and dialogue. Dr. Boffy said her intention to enact the policy immediately was to give the Department of Education more time to implement a new appeals process. However, the ruling became a distraction.

According to Dr. Boffy, the EXCELL appeals process will now go into effect on Dec. 20 as originally intended.

The policy requires students who wish to appeal must complete all Carnegie unit requirements for the TOPS University or TOPS Tech Career Diploma, submit a portfolio of work comparable to the LEAP 2025 standards, demonstrate evidence of employability, and meet with a local career support organization for help connecting with post-graduation opportunities.

Once the policy is finalized, students who meet the policy’s eligibility requirements, including those who would have graduates with the Class of 2023, may enter the appeals process.

At a news conference on Dec. 4, Boffy and several other educators stressed the importance of having an appeal option for Louisiana’s LEAP scoring graduation requirement.

“I encourage everyone to reach out to their state legislators to encourage them to codify the appeals process in law during the next legislative session,” Boffy said. “Louisiana is the last state to implement such a process and while it will only be used for a small number of students, it will make a large, positive impact in the lives of these students by giving them opportunities to prepare for a productive role in society using their gifts.”

To read more about the policy and find other BESE news, visit bese.louisiana.gov.

