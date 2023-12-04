50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beauregard sheriff releases welfare concern for Singer woman

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 46-year-old Singer woman.

The Sheriff’s Office released a welfare concern for Rachel Lequeux on Saturday.

She was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday leaving her residence on Cloud Loop in Singer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was driving a tan Toyota minivan bearing license plate 319EJR.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and quiet conditions will start the work week, with a few chilly nights ahead
Kiwanis Christmas Parade in Sulphur
Welsh Christmas parade.
Annual Miracle on South Street happens in Welsh
Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce.
KPLC’s Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce bring home Emmy for “Gotta Eat”