Beauregard sheriff releases welfare concern for Singer woman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 46-year-old Singer woman.
The Sheriff’s Office released a welfare concern for Rachel Lequeux on Saturday.
She was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday leaving her residence on Cloud Loop in Singer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was driving a tan Toyota minivan bearing license plate 319EJR.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 337-463-3281.
