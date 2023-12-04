Beauregard sheriff releases welfare concern for Singer woman

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 46-year-old Singer woman.

The Sheriff’s Office released a welfare concern for Rachel Lequeux on Saturday.

She was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday leaving her residence on Cloud Loop in Singer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was driving a tan Toyota minivan bearing license plate 319EJR.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 337-463-3281.

