Texas, Washington to play in New Orleans; Michigan, Alabama also make college football playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big 12 champion Texas and Pac-12 winner Washington are coming to New Orleans to face off in the 90th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in Caesars Superdome, with a berth in college football’s national championship game on the line.

SEC champion Alabama and undefeated Big Ten champ Michigan will play Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl, as the other semifinalists selected Sunday (Dec. 3) by the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl winners will play for the national championship Jan. 8 in Houston.

The Sugar Bowl, set for 7:45 p.m. CT and to be televised on ESPN, officially is sold out. But organizers encourage fans still looking to purchase tickets for the New Orleans game to visit Ticketmaster as the official verified resale platform of the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the Sugar Bowl to host two of the top college football teams in the country for a playoff semifinal,” Sugar Bowl Committee president Richard Briede said after the matchups were announced. “And we’re very excited, as Washington and Texas are outstanding universities who have proven themselves to have tremendous football programs with strong followings of diehard fans. The energy in New Orleans for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is going to be amazing.”

Washington (13-0) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the CFP’s rankings following Friday’s 34-31 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

Texas (12-1) climbed from No. 7 to No. 3 in the rankings after routing No. 18 Oklahoma State, 49-21, in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game.

Washington will be playing its first game in the Superdome and in New Orleans, as well as just its fourth game ever in the state of Louisiana. The Huskies defeated Tulane in Shreveport’s Independence Bowl on Dec. 19, 1987, and lost a pair of games to LSU in Baton Rouge (1983 and 2012).

Texas will be making its 18th trip to Louisiana – the Longhorns have a 10-6-1 record in the Pelican State with a 7-0-1 record in New Orleans against Tulane, a 1-4 mark against LSU in Baton Rouge and a 2-2 Sugar Bowl record. Texas is 2-1 all-time in the Superdome (a win over Georgia and a loss to Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl, and a 2002 win over Tulane).

Top-ranked Michigan (13-0) clinched the Big Ten title Saturday with a XXX shutout of Iowa. Alabama (12-1) jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 in the rankings after upsetting No. 1-ranked Georgia, XXXX, in Saturday’s SEC championship game. Georgia became the first team to enter championship weekend ranked No. 1 and fail to make the field.

Florida State (13-0) also was excluded from the four-team field, the first time an unbeaten Power Five conference champion has not advanced in the 10-year history of the postseason system. This is the final season of the four-team playoff before it expands to 12 teams next year, and the undefeated Seminoles presented the CFP selection committee with its toughest decision.

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” said selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is also the athletic director of Florida State’s Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State.

The Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago, but continued to win with a backup and then with a third-string quarterback. But the committee is instructed to judge the teams for what they are heading into the playoff and decided FSU without Travis was not among the best four team in the country.

“To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable,” Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said.

Travis is a sixth-year player whose development into one of the best quarterbacks in college football has fueled Florida State’s resurgence over the last three years.

“Devastated. heartbroken,” Travis posted on the social media platform X. “I wish my leg broke earlier in the season, so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry.”

Whichever team was left out had a good argument to get in. That created unprecedented controversy and the committee passed over FSU to pick Alabama after its upset of Georgia, and Texas, which beat the Crimson Tide on the road in September.

The SEC has never missed the playoff. Alabama, which is in for the eighth time, kept that streak alive.

Texas would have been just the second Power Five team with only one loss to be left out. Instead, the Longhorns will be making their first appearance in the CFP in their last season as a member of the Big 12. Texas moves to the SEC next year.

Texas and Alabama are now the first teams to jump from outside the top six in the penultimate rankings into the playoff field.

“We had eight really good teams this year, somewhat of a unique year in the last year of the four,” Corrigan said.

Michigan is making its third straight appearance in the CFP, still looking for its first playoff victory. The Wolverines, who have stayed unbeaten amid an NCAA investigation into allegations of in-person scouting and sign-stealing, are the favorites to win the national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite against Alabama.

Washington is in the CFP for the second time, breaking the Pac-12′s playoff drought after six years, and doing so the year before it leaves the conference for the Big Ten. The Huskies opened as a 4 1/2-point underdog to Texas and former Washington coach Steve Sarkisian. The two played last season in the Alamo Bowl and Washington won.

Florida State, which was No. 4 in the previous CFP rankings, appeared to be on the way to its second playoff appearance in mid-November when Travis suffered a serious injury in the first quarter against North Alabama and was lost for the year.

The Seminoles beat rival Florida last week with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. Then Rodemaker missed the ACC championship against Louisville with a concussion. Florida State stayed unbeaten with a strong defensive performance, but scored only one touchdown.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, who was among conference leaders who helped slow down the expansion process by a year after the SEC’s plan to add Texas and Oklahoma was revealed in 2021, called leaving out the Seminoles “unfathomable.”

“Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion,” Phillips said.

Georgia’s slim hopes of trying for a third consecutive national title also came to an end. The Bulldogs (12-1) had a 29-game winning streak snapped Saturday by the Crimson Tide.

