Sulphur Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SULPHIUR, La. (KPLC) - Residents from around Southwest Louisiana gathered for the Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas parade earlier today. The parade was part of the Christmas Under the Oaks celebration.

There were plenty of beads and candy to go around. The parade began with Grand Marshall Stitch Guillory and ended with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

The Grinch and Santa Claus even passed by for the occasion.

Floats began rolling at 11 a.m. at WW Lewis Middle School and finished at the Henning Cultural Center.

