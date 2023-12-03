Showdown in the Lake - Day Three

50/50 Thursdays
The Showdown in the Lake will run from Dec. 2-5.
By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Showdown in the Lake basketball tournament began on Thursday with girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana participating, and it continued up to Saturday for the final day.

SWLA Boys scores:

  • Washington-Marion lost to Mcmain 53-51 - at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Hamilton Christian lost 52-39 to Captain Shreve - at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Iowa beat Huntington 55-33 - at Hamilton Christian
  • Iowa beat Wossman 64-62 to win the tournament championship

SWLA Girls scores:

  • Fairview lost to Lafayette Christian Academy 99-68 - at Hamilton Christian
  • Oakdale lost to John Curtis 65-52 - at Sam Houston Main Gym
  • Rosepine beat Oak Hill 62-55 - at Sam Houston Main Gym

