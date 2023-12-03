Showdown in the Lake - Day Three

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Showdown in the Lake basketball tournament began on Thursday with girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana participating, and it continued up to Saturday for the final day.

SWLA Boys scores:

Washington-Marion lost to Mcmain 53-51 - at Lake Charles College Prep



Hamilton Christian lost 52-39 to Captain Shreve - at Lake Charles College Prep



Iowa beat Huntington 55-33 - at Hamilton Christian



Iowa beat Wossman 64-62 to win the tournament championship

SWLA Girls scores:

Fairview lost to Lafayette Christian Academy 99-68 - at Hamilton Christian



Oakdale lost to John Curtis 65-52 - at Sam Houston Main Gym



Rosepine beat Oak Hill 62-55 - at Sam Houston Main Gym



