LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LCPD officers are on the scene of a shooting at a trailer park off W. McNeese Street, between Hearth Street and Oaklawn Drive.

A suspect is in custody.

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Police also say it is an active investigation, and there no further information available at this point.

