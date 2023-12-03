50/50 Thursdays
Pets pose for photos with the Grinch

Pets stop to pose for photos with the Grinch.
Pets stop to pose for photos with the Grinch.(KPLC)
By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After the Sulphur Christmas parade, pet owners were able to take their four legged friends to Fideaux Park for pictures with the grinch.

The Grinch said he didn’t mind taking the time if all owners and pets left their Christmas spirit at home.

The photos were free of charge and the event was hosted by SPAR water park. A SPAR representative said events like these are meant to introduce owners to the facilities they have to offer, like Fideaux Field.

You can visit Fideaux Field at 900 West Parish Road in Sulphur.

