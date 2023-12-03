50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl(LSU Football via X)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tigers (9-3) will conclude their 2023 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 1, against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5).

It will be an 11 a.m. Central kickoff between the Tigers and Badgers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first time LSU has played in the event since January 1st, 2014 when the No. 14 Tigers defeated Iowa 21-14 to finish the year 10-3 overall. At that time, it was known as The Outback Bowl. LSU running back Jeremy Hill was named the game’s MVP with 28 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the Tigers played the Badgers was in the 2016 season opener at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as No. 5 LSU was upset by Wisconsin, 16-14. The two teams also met a couple of years before, with No. 13 LSU beating No. 14 Wisconsin in the 2014 season opener, 28-24, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Welsh Christmas parade.
Annual Miracle on South Street happens in Welsh
Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce.
KPLC’s Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce bring home Emmy for “Gotta Eat”
Pets stop to pose for photos with the Grinch.
Pets pose for photos with the Grinch
Sulphur Christmas parade 2023.
Sulphur Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and quiet conditions will start the work week, with a few chilly nights ahead