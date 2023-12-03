50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

KPLC’s Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce bring home Emmy for “Gotta Eat”

By Morgan Babineaux and AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce.
Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce.(KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After receiving a Suncoast Emmy nomination in October, KPLC reporter Angelica Butine and photographer Joel Bruce brought the Emmy back to SWLA.

The team traveled to Hollywood, Florida, to accept the award for their “Gotta Eat” series, which showcases local restaurants and eateries.

“I’m still in shock,” Butine said, “It’s crazy the things that can happen when you truly apply yourself. It is really an honor and we appreciate all the support.”

The “Gotta Eat” series began in November of 2022.

“It’s crazy how far we have come in just a year of doing ‘Gotta Eat’ and it feels amazing to be recognized for the hard work Angelica and I have put in,” Bruce said. “I’m extremely thankful for KPLC giving us the opportunity to do this and I look forward to what the future brings.”

Louisiana is well-known for its cooking, and Butine and Bruce have ventured into the variety of eats that SWLA has to offer, from barbeque at Jeanne’s Bourbon Street to po’boys at Darrell’s and fine dining at Restaurant Calla. The segment showcases an array of restaurants and kitchens, but, most importantly, highlights the people that make our local food truly exceptional.

The series was also meant to share with not only residents, but even folks from out of town those truly special and unique spots.

Join us in congratulating Angelica and Joel on their well-deserved win!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Welsh Christmas parade.
Annual Miracle on South Street happens in Welsh
Pets stop to pose for photos with the Grinch.
Pets pose for photos with the Grinch
Sulphur Christmas parade 2023.
Sulphur Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and quiet conditions will start the work week, with a few chilly nights ahead