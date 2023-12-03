KPLC’s Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce bring home Emmy for “Gotta Eat”

Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce. (KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After receiving a Suncoast Emmy nomination in October, KPLC reporter Angelica Butine and photographer Joel Bruce brought the Emmy back to SWLA.

The team traveled to Hollywood, Florida, to accept the award for their “Gotta Eat” series, which showcases local restaurants and eateries.

“I’m still in shock,” Butine said, “It’s crazy the things that can happen when you truly apply yourself. It is really an honor and we appreciate all the support.”

The “Gotta Eat” series began in November of 2022.

“It’s crazy how far we have come in just a year of doing ‘Gotta Eat’ and it feels amazing to be recognized for the hard work Angelica and I have put in,” Bruce said. “I’m extremely thankful for KPLC giving us the opportunity to do this and I look forward to what the future brings.”

Louisiana is well-known for its cooking, and Butine and Bruce have ventured into the variety of eats that SWLA has to offer, from barbeque at Jeanne’s Bourbon Street to po’boys at Darrell’s and fine dining at Restaurant Calla. The segment showcases an array of restaurants and kitchens, but, most importantly, highlights the people that make our local food truly exceptional.

The series was also meant to share with not only residents, but even folks from out of town those truly special and unique spots.

Join us in congratulating Angelica and Joel on their well-deserved win!

