FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and quiet conditions will start the work week, with a few chilly nights ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cooler and quiet weather will start our week in SWLA.

Highs Monday will reach the mid 60's for many areas. (KPLC)

A weak cold front is set to swing through the region early Monday. We’re not expecting rain along it, so you won’t really notice its’ passage aside from an increase in winds. But cooler and drier air will filter in starting Monday and last through at least Wednesday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will fall into the mid 60′s, and lows should fall into the low 40′s away from the coast starting Monday night. Areas north of the interstate may see temperatures as low as the upper 30′s should enough clouds clear out.

Cooler air filters in by Monday night, sending lows into the low 40' with upper 30's possible north of I-10. (KPLC)

It will take until later in the week to see a change back to warmer and slightly more humid weather. By Thursday, high pressure should slide to our east again, sending southerly winds back in place. Highs by Friday are likely to rebound into the upper 60′s to low 70′s.

The next stronger front may push in by next weekend, giving the next chances to see rain. (KPLC)

Long range models continue to hint at a stronger system sometime or cold front next weekend. This would provide the next chance to see rain, and potentially well-below normal temperatures for a few days after that. This will be something we watch as we get closer.

