Annual Miracle on South Street happens in Welsh

Welsh Christmas parade.
Welsh Christmas parade.(KPLC)
By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A miracle on south street began at 5 o’clock this evening in Welsh. Families gathered downtown for the annual celebration that kicked off with a Christmas parade.

You could spot horse drawn carriages, bands, and floats. There was no shortage of Christmas cheer through the events.

After the parade citizens were able to shop with local vendors, visit food trucks, and experience the lighting of the town tree.

“It keeps everyone local, it keeps them within the community, it helps outsiders come in, come to our town and see how wonderful our events are,” said Brittany Hargrave.

Brittany Hargrave is a small business owner and said it is events like this one that shows off the true hospitality of the town.

