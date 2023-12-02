50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two in custody after puppies found dead alongside ship channel

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Two people are in custody after two puppies were found dead in a crate alongside the Calcasieu Ship Channel on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Mitchell Jinks, 60, of Hackberry, was arrested Friday, Dec. 1, on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He has since been released on $20,000 bond.

Janet Andrepont, also of Hackberry, was being booked around midday Saturday. She is facing charges of principal to aggravated cruelty to animals.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said the investigation found Jinks placed the puppies in the crate while Andrepont knew about it.

Johnson said he did not know whether the dogs were alive when they were placed in the crate.

Puppies found dead in crate
Puppies found dead
Authorities identify suspects

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

SWLA arrest report: Dec. 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: More rain possible through Saturday
LaGrange junior selected as one of 12 across country to attend PBS reporting lab
LaGrange junior selected as one of 12 across country to attend PBS reporting lab
LaGrange junior selected as one of 12 across country to attend PBS reporting lab
Teen Report: LaGrange junior selected as one of 12 across country to attend PBS reporting lab
Westlake street renamed to honor former mayor Bob Hardey
Former Westlake mayor honored with a street