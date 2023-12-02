Two in custody after puppies found dead alongside ship channel
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Two people are in custody after two puppies were found dead in a crate alongside the Calcasieu Ship Channel on Sunday, Nov. 26.
Mitchell Jinks, 60, of Hackberry, was arrested Friday, Dec. 1, on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He has since been released on $20,000 bond.
Janet Andrepont, also of Hackberry, was being booked around midday Saturday. She is facing charges of principal to aggravated cruelty to animals.
Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said the investigation found Jinks placed the puppies in the crate while Andrepont knew about it.
Johnson said he did not know whether the dogs were alive when they were placed in the crate.
Puppies found dead in crate
