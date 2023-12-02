Theft victim overwhelmed by kindness and concern

Theft victim, Lindsay Halpin, poured out her heart on social media and many expressed a desire to help. (kplc files)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local woman’s fishing gear was stolen a few days ago and at the time it seemed to her like it was the last straw. She said it wasn’t even worth making a police report, but she was hurting enough that she made a plea on social media.

Sometimes little things mean a lot. And for some people, sitting at the lake with a fishing pole, watching the ripples in the water and the birds is an antidote for what’s ailing them.

That’s how it is for Lindsay Halpin who was about to head to the lake when someone stole her pole and tackle box.

“I got across the lawn and realized I forgot the shrimp upstairs, so I just set my stuff down and ran across the lawn and back upstairs to grab the shrimp. Only gone about a minute. Everything was gone.”

Lindsay was so upset she ranted on a local Facebook page.

“Kind of just to get it off my chest really, I was just mad. Like some people take medicine for anxiety. If I’m having a really bad day I’ll walk over to the water,” she said.

But Lindsay received such an outpouring of support, her anger and sadness quickly passed.

“So, heartwarming,” is how she describes it.

“And I don’t know that there’s been a time that I needed to feel the kindness like I have right now,” she said.

People are pitching in to replace Lindsay’s fishing gear and Laura Stark, with a Vinton food pantry, is heading up the effort. She says it’s a reminder to consider how one’s actions might affect others.

“The way she copes, the way she makes it through the next day, she goes fishing. So, not only did they steal property that was hers that they shouldn’t have stolen, but they stole the one thing that helps her gather peace for the next day,” said Stark.

Lindsay says she’s thankful her fishing gear will be replaced and urges others who want to contribute to instead give it to the food pantry in Vinton.

Stark says in addition to collecting food they will also collect toys for Christmas for those in need.

To find out how to donate contact Stark at 337-324-4093.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.