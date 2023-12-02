50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Theft victim overwhelmed by kindness and concern

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Theft victim, Lindsay Halpin, poured out her heart on social media and many expressed a desire...
Theft victim, Lindsay Halpin, poured out her heart on social media and many expressed a desire to help.(kplc files)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local woman’s fishing gear was stolen a few days ago and at the time it seemed to her like it was the last straw. She said it wasn’t even worth making a police report, but she was hurting enough that she made a plea on social media.

Sometimes little things mean a lot. And for some people, sitting at the lake with a fishing pole, watching the ripples in the water and the birds is an antidote for what’s ailing them.

That’s how it is for Lindsay Halpin who was about to head to the lake when someone stole her pole and tackle box.

“I got across the lawn and realized I forgot the shrimp upstairs, so I just set my stuff down and ran across the lawn and back upstairs to grab the shrimp. Only gone about a minute. Everything was gone.”

Lindsay was so upset she ranted on a local Facebook page.

“Kind of just to get it off my chest really, I was just mad. Like some people take medicine for anxiety. If I’m having a really bad day I’ll walk over to the water,” she said.

But Lindsay received such an outpouring of support, her anger and sadness quickly passed.

“So, heartwarming,” is how she describes it.

“And I don’t know that there’s been a time that I needed to feel the kindness like I have right now,” she said.

People are pitching in to replace Lindsay’s fishing gear and Laura Stark, with a Vinton food pantry, is heading up the effort. She says it’s a reminder to consider how one’s actions might affect others.

“The way she copes, the way she makes it through the next day, she goes fishing. So, not only did they steal property that was hers that they shouldn’t have stolen, but they stole the one thing that helps her gather peace for the next day,” said Stark.

Lindsay says she’s thankful her fishing gear will be replaced and urges others who want to contribute to instead give it to the food pantry in Vinton.

Stark says in addition to collecting food they will also collect toys for Christmas for those in need.

To find out how to donate contact Stark at 337-324-4093.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Cameron authorities say two dead puppies were found in a makeshift crate at the Calcasieu Ship...
Two in custody after puppies found dead alongside ship channel
SWLA arrest report: Dec. 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: More rain possible through Saturday
LaGrange junior selected as one of 12 across country to attend PBS reporting lab
LaGrange junior selected as one of 12 across country to attend PBS reporting lab