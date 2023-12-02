SWLA arrest report: Dec. 1, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dec. 1, 2023 booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Nicole Denise Chancellor, 39, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect.

Cedric Tyree Rushing, 27, DeRidder: illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; instate detainer.

Cassandra Lynn Ardoin, 50, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Michael Ewell Ardoin, 51, Westlake: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Tyrek Axavier Combre, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); simple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Jonathan Chance Trahan, 35, Lake Charles: first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less) (2 counts); drug paraphernalia (2 counts); Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule I possession with intent; simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; theft of a firearm; Schedule II possesion; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Derek Antonio Jones, 34, Lake Charles: SImple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; flight from an officer; Schedule I possession.

Octavio Jose Ycaza, 45, New Orleans: Contempt of court.

Chrissy Ann Darbonne, 45, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Joseph Charles Thompson, 37, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer (2).

RaeLee Casey-Baggett, 58, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; monetary instrument abuse.

Daniel Shane Floyd, 38, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; sexual battery.

Brayden Kade McDaniel, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; probation detainer.

Tyrone Latroy Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Brady Dewayne Dennis, 41, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Raquel Rene Demouchet, 32, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession.

George Micheal Fronkos, 59, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent.

Jillian Fitzenreiter Bonin, 44; no address: entry or remaining after being forbidden; resisting an officer by flight; violation of protective orders.

Johnnel Black, 26, Beaumont: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Emanuel Curtis Butler, 39, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer.

Cecil Boyd Shivers, 45, no address: Out-of-state detainer (2).