SWLA arrest report: Dec. 1, 2023
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dec. 1, 2023 booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.
- Nicole Denise Chancellor, 39, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect.
- Cedric Tyree Rushing, 27, DeRidder: illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; instate detainer.
- Cassandra Lynn Ardoin, 50, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Ewell Ardoin, 51, Westlake: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
- Tyrek Axavier Combre, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); simple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
- Jonathan Chance Trahan, 35, Lake Charles: first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less) (2 counts); drug paraphernalia (2 counts); Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule I possession with intent; simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; theft of a firearm; Schedule II possesion; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
- Derek Antonio Jones, 34, Lake Charles: SImple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; flight from an officer; Schedule I possession.
- Octavio Jose Ycaza, 45, New Orleans: Contempt of court.
- Chrissy Ann Darbonne, 45, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
- Joseph Charles Thompson, 37, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer (2).
- RaeLee Casey-Baggett, 58, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; monetary instrument abuse.
- Daniel Shane Floyd, 38, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; sexual battery.
- Brayden Kade McDaniel, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; probation detainer.
- Tyrone Latroy Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
- Brady Dewayne Dennis, 41, Lake Charles: Stalking.
- Raquel Rene Demouchet, 32, Lake Charles: Schedule IV possession.
- George Micheal Fronkos, 59, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent.
- Jillian Fitzenreiter Bonin, 44; no address: entry or remaining after being forbidden; resisting an officer by flight; violation of protective orders.
- Johnnel Black, 26, Beaumont: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.
- Emanuel Curtis Butler, 39, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer.
- Cecil Boyd Shivers, 45, no address: Out-of-state detainer (2).
- Matthew Brent Darjean, 33, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.
