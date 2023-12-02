Showdown in the Lake - Day Two

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Showdown in the Lake basketball tournament began on Thursday with girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana participating, and it continued on Friday.

SWLA Boys Scores:

Washington-Marion 52 Lake Charles College Prep 50

Iowa 63 Madison Prep 62

Hamilton Christian 45 Huntington 47

SWLA Girls Scores:

Hamilton Christian 40 Oakdale 41

LaGrange 31 Ruston 37

Rosepine 50 Wossman 69

Fairview 64 Parkway 60

Saturday Schedule:

SWLA Boys:

10:30 A.M.: Washington-Marion vs. Bossier - at Lake Charles College Prep

12:00 P.M.: Hamilton Christian vs. Captain Shreve - at Lake Charles College Prep

12:00 P.M.: Iowa vs. Huntington - at Hamilton Christian

SWLA Girls:

9:00 A.M.: Fairview vs. Lafayette Christian Academy - at Hamilton Christian

9:00 A.M.: Oakdale vs. John Curtis - Sam Houston Main Gym

1:30 P.M.: Rosepine vs. Oak Hill - Sam Houston Main Gym

