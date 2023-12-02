50/50 Thursdays
Showdown in the Lake - Day Two

By Matthew Travis
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Showdown in the Lake basketball tournament began on Thursday with girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana participating, and it continued on Friday.

SWLA Boys Scores:

  • Washington-Marion 52 Lake Charles College Prep 50
  • Iowa 63 Madison Prep 62
  • Hamilton Christian 45 Huntington 47

SWLA Girls Scores:

  • Hamilton Christian 40 Oakdale 41
  • LaGrange 31 Ruston 37
  • Rosepine 50 Wossman 69
  • Fairview 64 Parkway 60

Saturday Schedule:

SWLA Boys:

  • 10:30 A.M.: Washington-Marion vs. Bossier - at Lake Charles College Prep
  • 12:00 P.M.: Hamilton Christian vs. Captain Shreve - at Lake Charles College Prep
  • 12:00 P.M.: Iowa vs. Huntington - at Hamilton Christian

SWLA Girls:

  • 9:00 A.M.: Fairview vs. Lafayette Christian Academy - at Hamilton Christian
  • 9:00 A.M.: Oakdale vs. John Curtis - Sam Houston Main Gym
  • 1:30 P.M.: Rosepine vs. Oak Hill - Sam Houston Main Gym

