McNeese Football Launches Investigation into Leaked Videos and Game Plans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The KPLC Sports team has been looking into a story since November 14th regarding the McNeese Football team reportedly leaking video and game plans to an outside source, or being hacked for the information. On Friday, December 1st, Jim Gazzolo of the American Press first reported that the football team launched an investigation into the reported ‘Spygate’ which has since been dubbed the ‘Thundercloud Investigation’.

Per the American Press, Cowboy Head Coach Gary Goff reportedly claims that players from Southeastern Louisiana were calling out the names of McNeese’s plays after McNeese signaled them from the sideline on November 4th, in a game which the Lions won 38-24 in Hammond.

Upon McNeese’s return home, an internal investigation by video coordinator Raymond Donovan was launched looking into the claims. The ‘Thundercloud Investigation’ revealed that a McNeese coach’s IP address was used by an outside source in Greenville, North Carolina. The IP address being used reportedly belonged to McNeese defensive backs coach Marco Sanchez, who was suspended for McNeese’s final two games of the year against Houston Christian, and Lamar, and was then fired following the season-ending loss to Lamar.

“We do know that our system was accessed from someone outside of our program, but as of right now that is about all we can prove, we’re not really sure what was accessed quite yet,” said Goff in a statement to KPLC.

Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer did not comment on the investigation, nor the ongoing situation.

