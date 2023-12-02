LaGrange junior selected as one of 12 across country to attend PBS reporting lab

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles high school student is one step closer to making her career dreams come true.

Eleventh-grader Layla Benoit has been selected as one of only 12 students across the country to be part of an incredible program to learn from broadcast industry professionals.

She is known among her classmates as hard-working, inspiring, and passionate in all of her projects. All of that effort has led to Layla being chosen for the competitive PBS student Reporting Labs Winter Academy this December.”

“I decided to apply because I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to be more experienced in the broadcasting industry and work with peers from all over the country who are my age, who have the same passion and motivation as me in the broadcast industry,” Benoit said.

Her television production instructor, Britney Glaser, has taught Benoit for two years and said she knew this program would be a perfect fit.

“She is a second-year television production student, and she stands out every day as a leader, as a hard worker,” Glaser said. “When there’s a project after school hours or on a weekend, she is truly always the first one to sign up. So I was eager to connect her with that opportunity, and I also know this is the career path she wants and she’s going to shine with this.”

Benoit will fly to Austin, Texas, on Dec. 16, and spend five days working with 11 other students and mentors from across America to learn the ins and outs of the broadcasting industry.

