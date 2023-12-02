50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jayden Daniels is a heavy betting favorite to win Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on Saturday (Nov. 11) in Baton Rouge. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers will have two Heisman Trophy winners in four years after the ceremony next Saturday. That’s if you go by the sportsbook betting odds.

Daniels is -1700 ($1700 to win $100) to grab the Heisman according to FanDuel Sportsbook. At DraftKings, it’s Daniels at -1400.

Trailing Daniels is Michael Penix, Jr. (+900) and Bo Nix (+1500). Nix was the favorite going into the Pac-12 title game, but his odds dropped drastically after Oregon’s loss.

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in 2019. The other LSU Tiger win the award, Billy Cannon, in 1959.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time