Jayden Daniels is a heavy betting favorite to win Heisman Trophy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers will have two Heisman Trophy winners in four years after the ceremony next Saturday. That’s if you go by the sportsbook betting odds.

Daniels is -1700 ($1700 to win $100) to grab the Heisman according to FanDuel Sportsbook. At DraftKings, it’s Daniels at -1400.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy goes to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.



Trailing Daniels is Michael Penix, Jr. (+900) and Bo Nix (+1500). Nix was the favorite going into the Pac-12 title game, but his odds dropped drastically after Oregon’s loss.

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in 2019. The other LSU Tiger win the award, Billy Cannon, in 1959.

