Former Westlake mayor honored with a street

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - It’s been over a year since the passing of former Westlake mayor Bob Hardey, and today the city is honored his legacy.

Family and friends of former Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey gathered near Westlake City Hall for a name-changing ceremony of Mulberry Street to Bob Hardey Drive.

“They knew their Pop loved the city of Westlake. He would do anything for the city and it’s just a great honor to be able to be here and have this done and we really appreciate it,” Jan Hardey said.

Bob Hardey served on the city council for more than a decade. He was elected mayor of Westlake in 2014, and he was serving his second term when he died.

“He was a good person. He always had good intentions. He never meant any harm to nobody he was good he gave you the shirt off his back,” his grandson Braiden Carlin said.

According to Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin, some of the city council who knew Hardey and worked with him wanted to do something special for him. This was when they decided to rename the street right in front of Westlake City Hall Bob Hardey Drive. He said it was an effort to show gratitude for his service.

“Bob Hardy was a Westlake resident, actually him and I graduated from high school in the same year, and we were great friends. He was a tremendous mayor, and he did a lot for the city of Westlake,” Mayor McMillin said.

Mayor McMillin said during Hardey’s mayorship, he had many sayings that he would always use, but there are two that McMillin still lives by today – “Do the right things for the right reasons” and “Westlake is the land of milk and honey.” Mayor McMillin said the city will continue to do those things.

“His message would be to do anything you can for your city and to love your city, because he truly did love his city,” Jan Hardey said.

“I miss him. We all miss him every day, and we talk about him every day.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.